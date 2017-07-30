Gerakan names candidates for Batu, Kepong and Segambut

Gerakan President Datuk Mah Siew Keong said Gerakan was prepared to face the challenges of the GE14, which may be called any time from now. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) today named three candidates selected to represent the party in the contest for parliamentary seats in Kuala Lumpur at the 14th general election (GE14).

They are Dr Dominic Lau Hoei Chai for Batu parliamentary seat, Ong Siang Liang for Kepong and Datuk Lau Hoi Keong for Segambut.

“At the last general election, we contested two parliamentary seats, namely Batu and Segambut. For the GE14, we hope to contest the Kepong seat as well,” party president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong told reporters after opening the 2017 Federal Territories Gerakan Delegates’ meeting here today.

Mah, who is also Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said the party was prepared to face the challenges of the GE14, which may be called any time from now.

“We admit that Gerakan’s performance in the last general election was not so good, but we are confident and optimistic that in the GE14, the party will get more support from the Chinese voters.

“Based on our research, we are confident that the Chinese support for Gerakan will increase to more than 30 per cent from only 13.4 per cent at the last general election,” he added. — Bernama