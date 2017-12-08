Genovasi booth a draw at Innovation Day

Ramlan and Lee (left) on a walkabout of the Genovasi booth during the Foreign Affairs Ministry Innovation Day event at Wisma Putra, Putrajaya yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriPUTRAJAYA, Dec 8 — Hundreds turned up for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Innovation Day to see for themselves the creatives ideas developed by participating government agencies.

The one-day event yesterday witnessed Pos Malaysia and PR1MA affordable housing scheme among others demonstrating the convergence of ideas on how to better serve the public.

Of particular interest was the booth set up by Genovasi Malaysia’s design thinking school and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ alumni.

Visitors to the Genovasi booth asked questions about design thinking and how it would help them and were briefed by Genovasi staff on duty.

Among the alumni who attended was assistant director Zuliera Zariz Azman Aziz, who is studying for her diploma at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations.

“Design thinking has changed our approach to problem-solving and has enhanced our thought process.

“It has helped us recognise and enhance our ability to empathise with the public and others in need of our services,” she said.

Zuliera was presented with a memento by Genovasi Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Lee Yew Meng for her participation in the Aug 1 panel discussion with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 5th anniversary of Genovasi.

Lee said design thinking was about maximising an individual’s innate ability to think through the use of systematic reasoning and logic.

“This is not just another training course. Those who have been through it have expressed their surprise at how interactive it is. Our modules are engaging and interactive, not classroom presentations but really how one should re-organise their thought process,” he said.