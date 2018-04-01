GE14: Pakatan pledges to restructure Melaka’s economy, develop abandoned land

Mohd Redzuan claimed that plots of abandoned land are currently being underutilised. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SG RAMBAI, April 1 — Pakatan Harapan has pledged to restructure Melaka’s economy to generate more income should the coalition win in GE14.

Melaka PPBM chief Mohd Redzuan Yusof said that PH plans on restructuring the state’s economy by developing abandoned land for agricultural purposes.

He claimed that plots of abandoned land are currently being underutilised.

“There are too many plots of abandoned land especially on the outskirts of the city centre so might as well we put it to good use.

“A good government has to work with all the resources we have so we must develop those lands for agriculture purposes,” he told Malay Mail after a PPBM talk at Kg Parit Penghulu in Sg Rambai, Jasin here yesterday.

“This would also create job opportunities and empower people in the suburbans areas of Melaka,” he added.

He said he believes Melaka soil is valuable to its geographic location, and will request that the Minerals and Geoscience Department Malaysia to conduct thorough research.

“Possibility there’s more silver or natural resources to be mined so if we can all mine it, would boost state’s economy and Melaka will continue to prosper,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said he believes Malays in Melaka who used to be Umno supporters are smart enough to see that the core of PPBM and Parti Amanah Negara — two of Pakatan Harapan component parties — are fighting for the rights of the Malays.

“I can see there’s a shift. Melaka people are smart. When we go down to talk to people, we can see there are people with Umno flags hoisted in the vicinity of their house who are interested to listen to us.

“For this, I have to thank Umno for screwing up so much to the point that it creates a room for PPBM as an alternative. People may not like us immediately but they are not completely opposed to us,” he said.