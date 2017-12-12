Garbage collector charged with injuring sister using curtain hanger

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A garbage collector was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with causing hurt to his sister using a steel curtain hanger, injuring her on the head and knee, earlier this month.

G. Thogainathan, 22, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman.

According to the charge, Thogainathan together with another person, who has also been charged of deliberately injuring G. Saraswathy, 21, hit the woman on the head and knee with the curtain hanger.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Block J6, Rumah Panjang Jinjang Utara A, Sentul, here at 5pm, on Dec 2 under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or fine or whipping or any two of the punishments.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim appeared for the prosecution while Thogainathan was not represented.

The court allowed him bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed Jan 13 for mention. — Bernama