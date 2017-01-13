Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Fulbright ETA programme to continue, says education official

Friday January 13, 2017
11:29 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) programme in the country will continue at least until 2020, said Education deputy director-general Datuk Ahmad Tajudin Jab.

He said the latest batch of 98 ETAs from the United States would spend 10 months in secondary schools in eight states this year.

“They will be assigned to schools in Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak, under the supervision of qualified Malaysian teachers,” he said.

He told reporters this at a reception to welcome the group here today which was also attended by United States’ ambassador-designate to Malaysia, Kamala Lakhdhir.

Ahmad Tajudin noted that having been in existence over the past 11 years, the Malaysian ETA programme had been successful in improving the command of English among rural students.

“From the report that we’ve received, the objectives of the programme have been met and the level of English among our students is very encouraging,” he said.

The programme is administered by the Malaysian-American Commission on Educational Exchange (MACEE) and the Education Ministry, supported by the United States embassy. — Bernama

