Frustrated, man eggs Digi HQ (VIDEO)

Mohd Al Iman Zakaria pictured standing next to the DIGI sign with a carton of eggs, January 6, 2017. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Mohd Al Iman ZakariaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — In what looked like a desperate attempt to get some attention, a man threw eggs all over the inside of D’House, the headquarters of telecommunication company Digi at Subang Hi-Tech Industrial Park yesterday.

The 1:09 minute video showing him shouting and throwing eggs at the telco’s logo was then uploaded onto his own Facebook page.

Mohd Al Iman Zakaria’s video of his own act of frustration created quite a buzz on social media, with more than 20,000 views at the time of writing.

The audio of the video was muted within the first few seconds as another person, believed to be a staff of Digi, was seen trying to calm him down.

But Mohd Al Iman provided a caption of his own tirade:

“This is my ONLY option. I’ve log the report to cfm digistore email digi fb etc.. maaf semua.. when we lost our patience and nobody care , this is the consequences.. iklan dia org kuning merata rata kan, ni saya bagi kuning telur merata rata.”

[This is my only option. I have logged report with the CFM, Digi store, emailed and even sent them a message through their Facebook account… sorry everyone. This is the consequences when we lose our patience. Since their advertisements are yellow and all over the place, I will give them these yellow eggs]

He was referencing Digi’s famous Yellow Men TV advertisement where yellow men — yellow is Digi’s corporate colour — are seen all over Malaysia, representing the telco’s reach.

CFM refers to the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia — under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission — which among others handles complaints on telecommunication companies and internet service providers.

Although it is unclear from the video what actually transpired, it is obvious from Mohd Al Iman’s emotional outburst that he was frustrated. Something many customers can relate to and perhaps the reason why this video was shared so many times.

In a later post about an hour later, Mohd Al Iman said his case had been settled after meeting with Digi representatives.

Attempts to reach Mohd Al Iman to find out more were not successful but he seemed to have gotten eggs-actly what he wanted.