Friends with drugs worth RM3.6m held

The packets of 'WY' pills seized during the raid on Tuesday. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, April 14 — Two friends, in their 30s, were nabbed for possessing “WY” pills (pil kuda) and methamphetamine worth RM3.6 million following a raid by the Mualim Narcotics Investigation Department.

The duo — a supervisor and a trader — were picked up in a house at Felda Plantation, Sungkai, at 2am on Tuesday.

Acting Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the suspects were arrested following a tipoff.

“Police found 180,000 ‘WY’ pills weighing about 20.3kg and also 8.70g of methamphetamine,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“We believe the drugs were not only for distribution in Perak, but also other states.”

Hasnan said preliminary checks found the suspects had no previous criminal record but they tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspects were not Felda settlers and were just occupying a house in the area.

He said the suspects would be remanded for seven days to assist investigations.

If found guilty, they could face the death penalty.

Hasnan said police would hunt down other members involved in the trade.

He also described the “WY” pill bust as the biggest in the state over the last five years.

“We will investigate why there are so much ‘WY’ pills in the state and if there is a high demand of such drugs,” he said.

“We are also looking into the possibility of Perak being used as a transit to distribute the drugs to other states.”

He said such drugs were usually smuggled from neighbouring countries.