Fourth phase of floods in Terengganu ends today

Tuesday January 24, 2017
Hamzah: Supply of essential goods still enough in flood-affected areas

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 24 — The fourth phase of floods in Terengganu ended today with the last evacuation centre was closed this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief Che Adam A Rahman, however, said the Civil Defence Force would still be on standby for any probability.

“According to meteorological forecast, Terengganu has been placed on orange alert, especially in Kemaman.

“The state’s disaster operation rooms will be on stand by in eight districts as strong winds of 40-50 kpmh are still expected to occur,” he said in a statement here today.

The last evacuation centre in Setiu which housed 54 victims from nine families was closed at 9.45am.

The first phase of the floods in Terengganu occurred from Nov 29 to Dec 1 involving Kemaman and Kuala Terengganu and affecting 521 people, while the second phase (Dec 26-28) affected only 114 victims in Kemaman.

The third phase (Dec 31-Jan 9) was the critical phase which saw 21,218 people from 8 districts evacuated from their houses.

Hulu Terengganu recorded the highest in evacuees at 6,645, followed by Besut at 6,304. — Bernama

