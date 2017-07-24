Four questions on 1MDB lined up in Parliament, Azalina tells Opposition

Azalina said the complaints were inaccurate as there were already four questions from Opposition MPs on the matter already listed in the Order Paper. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said refuted Opposition MPs’ claim today that their parliamentary questions on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and related issues were rejected.

“At the first day of the fifth Dewan Rakyat session, there were four questions on 1MDB from Petaling Jaya Utara, Kelana Jaya, Seremban and Segambut listed in the Order Paper,” the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said in a statement.

The four MPs mentioned are from DAP and PKR.

Azalina said the questions that were not listed may have been in consideration of court cases or contravene the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders.

Earlier today, over 30 federal lawmakers from the federal Opposition today said their parliamentary questions on the 1MDB and related issues were rejected.

The MPs also want a guarantee that there will be a debate in Parliament after they submit a parliamentary motion on the same issues.

Parliamentary motions are only dealt with after Bills are debated and passed, but most such motions are not debated due to lack of time in parliamentary proceedings. There are six Bills for proposed law changes and 28 motions by both the government and individual MPs in today’s Order Paper.