Four from same family killed in crash along Tampin-Gemas road

TAMPIN, Dec 24 — Four family members, including two toddlers were killed in an accident involving two vehicles along Tampin-Gemas road here today.

Tampin Fire and Rescue Station Senior Superintendent II Roslan Sahrani said the incident happened at 3.20pm today in which a Proton Saga carrying six family members was believed to have skidded and collided with a Proton Persona car from the opposite direction.

“The Proton Saga driver, 37, died at the scene while a 60-year-old woman and two of triplets in his car died at the Tampin Hospital while receiving treatment.

“The driver of the Proton Persona suffered a broken leg and was admitted at the same hospital,” he told Bernama here.

Those killed were Mohd Fadzil Jusoh, 37; Nazipah Chik, 60; and two of Mohd Fadzil’s triplets Muhd Farhan and Nur Farhana, both aged one.

Meanwhile, the injured were Mohd Fadzil’s wife Wan Suhana Wan Abdul Latif, 33, and one of triplets Muhd Fahimi, one, and Proton Pesona driver Abdullah Lebai Abas, 62.

All six family members lived in Kampung Batu 4, Binjai, Kemaman, Terengganu.

He said his department received an emergency call at 3.26pm and it took about three minutes to remove Mohd Fadzil who was trapped on the driver’s seat.

“When we got there the victims of the Proton Saga were already rescued by the crowd while the driver was still in the vehicle and was pronounced dead by the medical officer,” said Roslan adding that the accident occurred on a straight road and cloudy weather. — Bernama