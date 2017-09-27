Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Former security guard gets death sentence for injuring Bangladeshi worker

Wednesday September 27, 2017
03:31 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 —  A former security guard was today sentenced to death by the High Court, here, for injuring a Bangladeshi worker with a gunshot during a robbery attempt at a petrol station in August, last year.  

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah ordered the accused, Fairol Azman Amironzuki, 33, to be sent to the gallows after finding that the defence had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Fairol Azman was accused of firing a gunshot at petrol station worker Tarikul Islam Tarak, injuring him at the waist, during a robbery attempt at Petroniaga Mesra Services, Setapak, Jalan Genting Kelang, Wangsa Maju, at 5.40 pm on Aug 7, 2016.

The charge under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

Azman, in his judgment, also found that the father of one had intended to commit robbery at the time.

“The argument that the accused had no intention to fire the shot failed to be proven as the hammer of the gun had been pulled and the finger was already on the trigger,” he said.

Fairol Azman, who was represented by lawyer Jeyaseelan Anthony, appeared calm when the court passed the sentence on him.

Deputy public prosecutor Zalina Awang@Mamat appeared for the prosecution.

Sixteen prosecution witnesses and one defence witness, who was the accused himself, were called to testify at the trial which began on June 13, this year. — Bernama

