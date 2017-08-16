Former rice, Padi branch director charged with bribery

KOTA BHARU, Aug 16 — Former Kelantan branch Rice and Padi director (regulatory services) under the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry, Nik Yaacob Idris was today charged in the Sessions Court here, with receiving a bribe of RM3,500 to ease the obtaining of a permit for the transfer of rice.

Nik Yaacob, 60, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, had allegedly accepted the bribe from Sufian Mohd Nor at Restoran Al Khatiri, Kubang Kerian, here, at 3.25pm on April 12, this year when he was the director.

He is accused of committing the offence under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24, which provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years and a fine.

Judge Adli Abd Ghalib allowed Nik Yaacob bail of RM3,000 in one surety and sept Set 24 for case mention.

Nik Yaacob was represented by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, while MACC prosecuting officer Nurdalilah Md Daud appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama