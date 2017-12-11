Foreigner found with head smashed in at Perak farm

Plantation worker SP Biak Sang Nawl was found covered in blood in a bedroom and with two head wounds consistent with impact from a blunt object. — Picture courtesy of Kampar policeKAMPAR, Dec 11 — A Myanmar national was discovered bludgeoned to death at a farmhouse in Malim Nawar here this morning.

SP Biak Sang Nawl, 35, who had been employed as a plantation worker there, was found covered in blood in a bedroom and with two head wounds consistent with impact from a blunt object.

His employer made the discovery, and called the police at 10.30am.

The victim had only been working on the 2ha farm for two months, and had shared a room with another Myanmar man

Kampar police chief Supt Ng Kong Soon said police were seeking the victim’s roommate, in his 50s, who disappeared after the incident and was now considered a suspect.

“The victim’s roommate has only been working at the farm for a month,” he told reporters here today.

“They were the only workers employed on the farm.”

Ng said the victim was believed to have died no more than 12 hours before he was found.

Investigators located a bloody plank at the scene, along with the victim’s wallet, mobile phone and a beer can.

Ng added that the farm owner described the two men’s relationship as “good,” although the suspect was the quieter of the two.

“In fact, the owner said he saw the workers leaving to buy alcohol together yesterday evening.”

Ng said the victim’s body was sent to the Kampar hospital for a post mortem examination and that the case was classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.