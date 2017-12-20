Foreign worker levy to start Jan 1

The charge, initially meant to be implemented at the start of this year, will be collected from January 1. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Employers must start paying the levy for hiring migrant labour beginning 2018, said the Human Resources Ministry today.

In a statement, the ministry said the charge, initially meant to be implemented at the start of this year, will be collected from January 1.

“Through this policy, employers all over Malaysia must bear the levy fees for new foreign workers and also foreign workers who have temporary work permits,” it said.

It said the condition of the payment will be part of a document called “Employers Undertaking” that must be signed by employers before they may hire foreign workers.

“Strict action will be taken against employers who fail to follow the rule of law in regards to foreign worker levy,” it said.

The levy varies within peninsular Malaysia, ranging from RM590 to RM1,850 depending on the sector.

For Sabah and Sarawak, it starts from RM590 and goes up to RM1,010.

The levy implementation was postponed ostensibly to allow employers time to adjust to the new ruling.