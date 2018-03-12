Foreign Ministry: Malaysia still destination of choice for international investors

The Finance Ministry, in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat today, said the continued net foreign investment inflow in 2017 was RM39.2 billion. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Malaysia is still the investment destination of choice for the international community because the government has prepared a good investment environment, its encouraging economic performance and high competitive standing.

The Finance Ministry in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat today, said this was proven by the continued net foreign investment inflow of RM39.2 billion in 2017

“At the same time, international reserves remain strong at US$103.6 billion or RM419.1 billion on February 15, 2018,” it said to the question from Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Segambut) who asked about Malaysia’s achievements that had impressed the international community.

The Treasury said the country’s competitive standing, as reported in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018, had improved from 25th to 23rd out of 137 nations.

Malaysia was also successful in improving its standing to 59th position compared with 65th in the Human Development Index 2016, while moving up to 70th from 73rd in 2016, in the Global Liveability Ranking 2017

Taking into account the strong economic fundamentals together with an improved economic forecast and global trade, the Finance Ministry said Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to be maintained at between 5.0-5.5 per cent in 2018.

“The government is confident that with the continuing initiatives and efforts, the country’s economic growth will be sustained. The government will also continue to enhance efforts at achieving the status of an advanced high income nation by 2020 and to expand the economy to reach RM2 trillion by 2025.

“Moving forward, the government has launched the National Transformation 2050 to ensure Malaysia will be among the top 20 nations globally in terms of economic growth, public welfare and innovation by 2050," it added. — Bernama