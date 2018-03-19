Fomca: Ceiling price for domestic airfares should include last-minute purchases

Earlier today, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said the government is in the process of drafting a ceiling price to control the airfares for domestic flights. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The ceiling price to control the airfares for domestic flights should also be extended to last-minute ticket purchases, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association (Fomca) has said.

Fomca deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman said that while the association fully supported the move, the ceiling price should not be limited to peak periods such as school holidays and festive periods.

“We understand that during peak season, the flights are usually full, so there shouldn’t be the reason for them to raise their fares tremendously,” he told Malay Mail.

Mohd Yusof also said it would be good if two ceiling price rates are set for domestic flights: One for commercial airlines and another for budget carriers.

The move through the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) is expected to be completed before the middle of this year.

“We will establish the ceiling price for domestic flight tickets (and not for the international flights), and thus far, we do not control everything. However, this time the government will control the fares for domestic flights,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat.

Ab Aziz said the move was made following complaints by the public over expensive flight tickets, especially during festive periods, in addition to a recent study by Mavcom that showed a five-fold increase in airfares during that time.

He said the government had yet to set any rule regarding fares and had so far allowed airlines to determine them based on their respective commercial decisions.