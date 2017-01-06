Floods recede in Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah

An aerial view of the receding flood waters in Rantau Panjang January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu has improved with the number of affected residents decreasing while that in Pitas, Sabah remains the same.

As of now, 16,043 flood victims are still staying at evacuation centres, compared to 16,904 last night.

In Kelantan, the number of victims as of 9am, has dropped to 13,449 comprising 4,790 families, compared to 14,074 (4,996 families) last night.

The Social Welfare Department through its application, infobanjir, said 36 centres remained open in six areas.

Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of affected residents with 9,673 from 3,598 families who are currently sheltered at 27 centres, followed by Tumpat with 3,549 from 1,139 families who are staying at four other centres.

Another 190 people from 44 families are staying at a centre in Pasir Puteh while 37 from nine families are temporarily housed at another centre in Kota Bharu.

As for Terengganu, two evacuation centres in Besut have been fully closed, leaving 27 more still in operation and sheltering 2,416; the number last night was 2,652.

Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of victims with 936 comprising 226 families who are currently staying at seven centres.

Other districts are Hulu Terengganu with 625 victims from 175 families; Setiu, with 114 victims (28 families); Kemaman with 82 victims (22 families); Marang with 39 victims (13 families); and the rest, in Dungun.

In the district of Pitas, Sabah, about 180km from Kota Kinabalu, the number of flood victims remains at 178 comprising 49 families.

According to state Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief, Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin, 168 of the victims are temporarly housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rukom while the rest, at SK Pekan 2 Pitas. — Bernama