Flash flood victims in Kedah increase to over 2,000

Several roads on the tourist resort island of Langkawi in Kedah to be under water measuring 0.3 to 0.5 metres. ― Picture via Facebook/ Laporan Kemalangan, Bencana & Khidmat Masyarakat Di LangkawiALOR SETAR, Sept 23 — The total number of flash flood victims in the state has risen to 2,280 tonight, as compared to 1,576 people as of 4pm.

According to a Kedah Disaster Management Department secretariat statement, the number of evacuees increased as several areas especially in the districts of Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda , Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Pendang were inundated.

The victims were housed at 17 relief centres compared to 13 centres earlier.

However, six evacuation centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Kechil and Dewan Kampung Jilid 8 (Kuala Muda), Dewan Kampung Balai (Alor Setar), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changloon, Surau Kampung Betong (Kubang Pasu) and Dewan Cenderawasih in Pendang were closed as flood waters receded.

Today, 10 evacuation centres were opened at Dewan Kampung Lahar which sheltered 111 victims, SMK Mahawangsa (476), Dewan Tokong Cina (462) and Dewan Lubuk Batu (105) in Kubang Pasu, Madrasah Maahad Tarbiyah (nine) Dewan Kampung Permatang Limau (35), Surau Kampung Menerong (18) in Pokok Sena, Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah, Pendang (124), SK Bukit Pinang (68) and Dewan Taman Sri Bagan (59) in Alor Setar .

More victims were also housed at SK Titi Gajah in Alor Setar (163), Seberang Perak Welfare Department (six), Surau Assyakirin in Kepala Batas (71), and SK Alor Mengkudu (70).

Other evacuation centres in operation are SK Kodiang Lama which shelter 49 victims and Dewan Kampung Pial in Kuala Muda (113).

The secretariat said the gush of upstream water to the river mouth caused rivers and canals to overflow, made worse by clogged and shallow drainage system causing low lying areas to be flooded and residents forced to evacuate.

The weather in Kedah is fair with occasional drizzle. No major roads were closed to traffic due to the flash floods. — Bernama