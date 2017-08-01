Five types of allowances payable to retrenched employees under new scheme

The five types of allowances for retrenched workers are job search allowance, early re-employment allowance, reduced income allowance, training allowance, and training fee. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― The government has listed five types of allowances for retrenched workers under the newly proposed Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS), hoped to take effect beginning January 1 next year.

Clause 34(1) of the proposed EIS Bill seeks to provide that if the claim for benefits in respect of an insured person has been approved, the insured employee shall be entitled to the job search allowance at the rate specified in its Third Schedule.

The payment period meanwhile, shall be in accordance with the contributions qualifying conditions in respect, in respect of the claims for benefits by the insured employee, as stipulated under its Fourth Schedule.

The payment for the job search allowance is to also be made immediately after the waiting period ― seven days from the date of approval of claims for benefits.

The clause also sought to provide payment for the said allowance, though the insured employee has attained the minimum retirement age, if the retrenchment occurs before he or she reaches the minimum retirement age.

