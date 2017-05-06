Five Thai policemen injured in bomb attack near Golok River

NARATHIWAT, May 6 — Five Thai border policemen were injured in a bomb attack in Kampung Tok Jamu, Nanak near Golok River at the Malaysia-Thai border at about 6 pm yesterday (local time).

Takbai District police chief, Col Wacharapol Na Bakorn said the 20 kg-homemade bomb was believed to have been detonated by some individuals hiding across the Golok River, which is located in the Malaysian territory.

“The wire used to detonate the bomb was pulled from across the Golok River inside Malaysian territory,” he told reporters today, adding the bomb was placed in a barrel.

Wacharapol said the border police personnel were returning from a patrol in a lorry when the bomb attack occurred and all the injured men had been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Golok River which separates Malaysia and Thailand is less than 20 metres wide and has become the favourite route for smugglers and criminals over the years. — Bernama