Fireworks organisers must use suppliers registered with Home Ministry

All quarters, including government agencies wishing to organise firework displays, must use fireworks supplied by companies registered with the Home Ministry. ― file picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 ― All quarters, including government agencies wishing to organise firework displays, must use fireworks supplied by companies registered with the Home Ministry (KDN) to prevent untoward incidents. KDN, in a statement here today, however, said only Theatrical Pyrotechnic Effect-type (TPE) and Display Shell fireworks were allowed to be used.

Each application to import and hold pyrotechnic display is subject to the Explosives Act 1957, which requires an approval from the ministry, besides a permit from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the statement said.

For government agencies wishing to hold in-house firework display without using the service of the KDN-registered companies, the ministry reminded them to use trained and accredited pyrotechnicians.

“The fireworks to be used must also pass the inspections by the PDRM and the Fire and Rescue Department, but the KDN would advise all government agencies to use the (pyrotechnic) service of KDN-registered companies,” the statement said.

The statement also said that only national-level celebrations or public events, and corporate events with commercial value, would be allowed to hold pyrotechnic displays, but complete application for the purpose must be submitted online within seven working days before the event using the e-Pyro system in KDN website at www.moha.gov.my.

Only applications which met the criteria and had no adverse effect on public safety would be considered for approval.

Meanwhile, the statement said international or foreign companies were not allowed to import or organise pyrotechnic displays unless it was done in collaboration with local pyrotechnic companies.

“Any violation of these regulations is an offence under the Explosives Act 1957. Those convicted might face maximum jail term of seven years or fine of RM10,000, or both,” the statement added. ― Bernama