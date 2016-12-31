Firemen save man with penis stuck in ring

Twelve firefighters were dispatched to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after receiving a call for help at about 9pm yesterday. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― A man’s penis was saved after local firemen successfully cut through a thick metal ring encircling his organ that not even doctors could remove.

City Fire and Rescue Department chief operations officer Samsol Maarif Saibani said 12 firefighters were dispatched to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after receiving a call for help at about 9pm yesterday, The Star Online reported today.

“Usually in a case like this, bomba will get called in to help because medical facilities do not have the tools required to remove the ring from the private part,” Samsol was quoted saying, using the Malay word for the Fire Department.

The man’s penis was finally freed at about 2am, according to the report.

The team from the Hang Tuah fire station had trouble removing the ring at first as its tools were not sharp enough for the delicate task and another team from the Sungai Buloh headquarters had to be called in for help.

Samsol said the man was in his 30s, but did not disclose how the ring ended on the penis.