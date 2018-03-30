Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Fire destroys several factories near Penang Airport in midnight blaze (VIDEO)

By Kenneth Tee

Friday March 30, 2018
07:03 AM GMT+8

Firemen are seen putting out the fire which engulfed four factories near the Penang International Airport, March 29, 2018. ― Bernama picFiremen are seen putting out the fire which engulfed four factories near the Penang International Airport, March 29, 2018. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― A fire engulfed four factories near the Penang International Airport (PIA) cargo complex in Bayan Lepas yesterday.

The blaze which began around 10.30pm was still being extinguished by fire fighters as of 12.30am.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department chief Saadon Moktar confirmed the incident and said that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

A PIA spokesman said their operations were not affected following the fire after it was earlier claimed the fire took place at the airport's cargo complex.

“We would like to announce that the airport operations is not effected and runs as normal even though the fire broke out at Batu Maung near the airport area,” national newswire Bernama quoted him as saying.

Videos taken by onlookers posted on social media showed the fire blazing through the night with several cargo transport trucks in the background around midnight.

