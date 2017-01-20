Fire destroys eight shops at Kea Farm in Cameron Highlands

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 20 — Eight shops at Kea Farm in Berinchang here were destroyed in a fire around midnight.

Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohamad Haziq Hazmi said a restaurant, fruit store and souvenir shop were among the outlets that were ravaged, incurring an estimated loss of RM500,000.

Nevertheless, no fatalities were reported and the team of seven firemen that arrived at the scene following a distress call at 12.47am managed to prevent the blaze from razing another 40 shops, he said in a statement today.

He said the team managed to put out the fire completely by 7am, and cause of the fire was being investigated. — Bernama