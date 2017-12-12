Fire department on standby for floods in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD, Dec 12 — The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) is on standby to face the possibility of a worsening flood situation in this district, following the Meteorology Department’s forecast of continuous heavy rain until next week.

The department’s station and operation management branch head Alias Abu said 144 officers and personnel from 10 security agencies are involved in flood management since yesterday.

“If the situation worsens, we will seek assistance from the nearest stations,” he told reporters, here today.

He said among the security agencies were JBPM, the Royal Malaysia Police and Civil Defence Force.

To date, 120 people from 79 families were relocated to a flood relief centre at Tun Said Community Hall after their homes were inundated following continuous rain since yesterday.

All the victims were from 26 villages in Kota Belud who were affected by the floods.

A check by Bernama in Kota Belud found that flood waters had receded in several villages following an improvement in the weather since 10 am today. — Bernama