Fire-damaged tahfiz school gets RM1m in donation

The three-storey Islamic religious school located in Kampung Datuk Keramat here was burnt in a fire that police now believe to be arson. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Nearly RM1 million in donations have poured in for Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire ravaged the Quran-memorising school premises and killed its 21 students and two teachers last week.

“We have collected almost RM1 million so far. We plan to give what we can to the families of those who perished and the victims who survived, as the school itself is somewhat taken care of,” the school principal Mohd Zahid Mahmood told The Star.

Mohd Zahid added that any remaining money would be given to help the local community and the school itself.

Seven teenagers have been arrested.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said yesterday police investigation into the fire is almost completed.