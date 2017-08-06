Finally allowed into Sarawak, PKR MP pleads entry for other banned leaders

PKR national women chief Zuraida Kamaruddin (centre) said her entry ban to Sarawak had been lifted the previous day. Here, she is flanked by Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian (left) and PKR national women's vice-chief Voon Shiak Ni, at a press conference in Kuching, August 6, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Aug 6 — PKR national women’s chief Zuraida Kamaruddin urged today Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg to lift the state ban against other federal Opposition leaders.

The Ampang MP who has been blacklisted from entering the hornbill state since 2013 was finally allowed in yesterday afternoon.

“I hope the state government will be more democratic this time around and allow us from the opposition parties to have a free entry to Sarawak to undertake our legitimate political activities,” she told reporters before leaving for the national capital today.

Zuraida said the federal PKR fully supports Sarawak’s autonomy over immigration control and reclaiming back state’s rights from Putrajaya.

“If PH Opposition comes to power after the coming general elections, we will give back those rights which have been eroded to Sarawak,” she said, using the initials for the Pakatan Harapan pact comprising her party, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and fledgling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Zuraida was first refused entry into Sarawak in 2013. She was again barred from entering in 2014 and last year when she wanted to help PKR candidates in the Sarawak state election.

“An Immigration official at the Kuching International Airport’s Immigration counter made some checks here and there before allowing me the passage to enter,” she recounted to reporters on her successful visit to Sarawak after months.

PKR vice-president and Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is also on the Sarawak entry ban list, is due to arrive here later tonight.

The other PKR national lawmakers still barred from entering Sarawak include Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, Batu MP Chua Tian Chang and Subang MP R Sivarasa. The party’s secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is also on the black list.

Other federal Opposition leaders disallowed entry into Sarawak include Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok who both are from DAP, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and Parti Sosialis Malaysia deputy secretary-general Bawani S Kanniappan.

Political leaders from peninsular Malaysia are not the only personalities to be banned from Sarawak.

Though he is from neighbouring Sabah and the brother to its state deputy chief minister, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan now counts himself on the Sarawak banned list.

Prominent lawyer and civil rights activist Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah, controversial lecturer Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, Malay rights activist Datuk Ibrahim Ali from Perkasa and Umno politician Datuk Jamal Yunos are the others on the Sarawak no-entry list.