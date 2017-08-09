FIC: MACC probe will speed up cleansing of Felda, says Shahrir

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad (third left) launching Lake Cempaka Villa at Taman Tasik Cempaka, Bangi, August 9, 2017. — Bernama picBANGI, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) action of investigating the purchase of a hotel in London and another in Kuching, Sarawak by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) would help hasten Felda’s cleansing and renewal process in enhancing integrity and governance, said its chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

He said Felda was open about it and was prepared to fully cooperate in the case involving its subsidiary company, regardless of the position of the individuals to be called by the MACC to assist in the investigations.

“It’s up to the MACC as to who it wants to call and we encourage a comprehensive investigation on FIC or Felda be carried out.” Shahrir said this in reference to the statement by MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Mohd Azam Baki yesterday that a key individual would be called to give his statement by next week, the latest, in the investigations into the purchase of the two hotels.

So far, nine individuals have been detained and over 30 witnesses called over the purchase of these two hotels.

Speaking to the media after launching Lake Cempaka Villa, the new dining and events venue by Felda D’Saji here today, Shahrir said he was determined to ensure that Felda would be managed with a high level of integrity and with focus on the welfare of the settlers.

On Lake Cempaka Villa, Shahrir said the opening of the 14th branch of the restaurant-cum-events venue chain was the best investment by Koperasi Permodalan Felda through D’Saji, based on the good demand.

D’Saji chief executive officer, Ahmad Zaki Abdullah said Lake Cempaka Villa which started operating late last month had received encouraging response with 10 bookings already received for wedding receptions and six events organised by corporate companies.

He said Lake Cempaka Villa was the management office of Taman Tasik Cempaka owned by the Hulu Langat District Council and which was then redeveloped at a cost of RM600,000.

With a lake as the backdrop, Lake Cempaka Villa has an open concept that can accommodate up to 2,000 guests, buffet-style, amid a relaxing atmosphere, besides having an air-conditioned room that can seat 380 people.

Lake Cempaka Villa also offers lunch at its authentic Malay restaurant from Mondays to Thursdays and BBQ/Steamboat for dinner at reasonable prices.

Ahmad Zaki said D’Saji planned to enlarge the venue and to open the 15th branch in Putrajaya in the near future. — Bernama