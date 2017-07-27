FGV’s recruitment drive opens employment opportunities

Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) has embarked on a recruitment drive to employ locals in efforts to reduce dependency on foreign workers. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) has embarked on a recruitment drive to employ locals, especially new generation settlers for a career in the plantation industry, in efforts to reduce dependency on foreign workers.

FGV Officer-in-Charge, Datuk Khairil Anuar Aziz, who is also a settler’s son, said the group was highly dependent on foreign labour with more than 35,000 foreign employees nationwide and was still in need of more workers to ensure its daily operations run smoothly.

“It is not easy to change the new generation’s negative perception towards a career in the plantation sector but, as a responsible company, FGV will remain committed to encouraging and giving priority to locals.

“Historically, Felda was established by locals to develop the jungles into a major commodity industry. We will continue to strive to increase the involvement of locals in the plantation sector by improving their career development packages as well as giving the best benefits,” he said in a statement today.

The recruitment drive kicked off at the National Settlers’ Day Celebrations 2017 in Putrajaya recently, where FGV opened a recruitment booth for visitors.

The drive will continue at its plantation offices in Bera Selatan 1, Bera (Pahang) on Aug 8; Tun Razak Research Centre, Jengka (Pahang) on Aug 10; Besout 7, Trolak (Perak) on Aug 15; and Chiku 8, Chiku (Kelantan) on Aug 17.

FGV said it also offered career opportunities for the new generation of settlers keen to join its uniformed unit subsidiary, Felda Securities Services Sdn Bhd, which currently has 3,000 members, mostly settlers’ children.

Khairil Anuar said the effort was part of various activities and programmes planned for FGV’s corporate social responsibility each year, which provided direct benefits to the local community, especially the settlers.

Applications can be sent directly to nearby FGV offices or emailed directly to career@feldaglobal.com. — Bernama