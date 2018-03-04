Felda to regain ownership of Jalan Semarak land by next week

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said the change of ownership in the land title was due to be completed within a week. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKLUANG, March 4 — Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is expected to regain possession of its land at Jalan Semarak by next week.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, who confirmed the matter, said the change of ownership in the land title was due to be completed within a week.

“God willing it will be settled by next week. I will show proof of the grant in Kuala Lumpur, I can’t do it here in Johor, of course,” he told reporters after officiating a carnival at Felda Ulu Belitong, near here, today.

According to Shahrir, it took two months to settle the ownership of the land after signing an agreement with Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) developer Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB).

Asked whether the police report over the matter would be withdrawn as the transfer of ownership was almost completed, he said the police investigation would continue, as the police and internal investigations by Felda believed there was a dubious element in the land transfer process previously.

Last month, Felda was reported to have made an agreement with SPSB to regain control of the land at no cost.

The controversy over the land ownership came to light in December last year, when a local newspaper revealed that FELDA was at risk of losing the land worth RM270 million earmarked for developing KLVC, through a dubious transaction made in Dec 2015.

Earlier, Shahrir said 461 settlers from six Felda areas in the Sembrong parliamentary constituency received their land titles.

To date, a total of 1,677 out of 2,285 Felda settlers in Sembrong have received their land titles.

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was also present at the ceremony. — Bernama