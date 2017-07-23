Felda settlers committed in supporting Najib

Felda Settlers chief Samsudin Othman said the settlers were grateful for the benefits of development enjoyed today and will continue to support the efforts of Prime Minister Najib Razak and the Felda management. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers will continue to support the government-led efforts of Prime Minister Najib Razak and Felda management to bring the agency to a higher level.

Felda Settlers chief Samsudin Othman, representing all Felda settlers, said the settlers were grateful for the benefits of development enjoyed today.

“Our role now is to together strongly support government efforts.

“We should not be easily influenced by external elements who are always trying to divide and poison our thoughts,” he said at the 2017 National Level Felda Settlers’ Day Celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here today.

Najib officiated at the event which was attended by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim and Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

Samsudin urged the new generations of Felda to be more courageous and eager to bring Felda to the global level.

He said the new generations of Felda should take on the largest role and responsibility to pursue and preserve the legacy of Felda which has achieved successes in various fields.

“Behind various successes, do not let us forget about those who stood at the back and give their ceaseless support.

“The achievements did not come by themselves, they are the result of the sweat and cooperation of all settlers and leaders who turn Felda into a solid organisation,” he said.

The three-day national level 2017 Felda Settlers’ Day attracted about 50,000 visitors including over 25,000 settlers from 11 Felda regions throughout the country. — Bernama