Federal roads have unique tourism values, potential to be commercialised, says works minister

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (left) reviewing the Jambatan Parit Keliling project under construction, during a working visit to Batu Pahat, May 8, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, May 8 — Federal roads have been seen to have unique tourism values with potential to be commercialised and to generate local economy, according to Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

As such, he said the ministry had always strived to find ways to promote federal roads, besides improving the road surface and beautifying the areas along the roads as it had realised that many interesting tourism products were located along the federal roads.

“One of our initiatives is by introducing the FTRoadpedia KKR 2017 programme to revive federal roads.

“This programme has also given us the opportunity to visit our ongoing projects and has taken our staff to the see for themselves the condition of federal roads in their respective states that may need improvement,” he said at the closing of the southern zone FTRoadpedia KKR 2017 programme here tonight.

He said the main objective of the FTRoadpedia KKR 2017 programme was to encourage the public to learn about and to explore “old roads” which are rich in natural beauty and socio-cultural aspects of the people.