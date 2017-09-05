Federal govt committed to further develop rural areas, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi waving to students at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) in Jeli, September 5, 2017. — Bernama picJELI, Sept 5 — The federal government is committed to further develop the rural areas by having a variety of development which will benefit the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the federal government would like to see a balanced development between the urban and rural areas so that no places would be lagging behind.

“The existence of university campus in the rural areas such as here in Jeli is one of the catalysts for progress and will also heighten the (quality) social life in the surrounding areas,” he said when opening the Meet the Deputy Prime Minister event with the Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) undergraduates at the university’s Jeli campus here today.

Also present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who is also UMK Mentor Minister; Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub; and UMK vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Mortaza Mohamed.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had never sidelined any state and the rural areas as the government was always concerned over the interests of the people.

“This shows that the federal government is concerned of the rural areas although we know that Kelantan is not ruled by the same administrative government of Putrajaya.

“However, being the concerned government, Putrajaya is willing to develop the backward areas despite being ruled by a different political party,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said UMK had been one of the developments manifested by the federal government to help the people to become progressive.

Through UMK, the field of science was expanded to the rural areas in the government’s efforts to produce more professionals, he added. — Bernama