Federal council reopens 2014 Kelantan flood aid file

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (right) planting a tree outside the Masjid Sultan Muhammad 1, in Jeli, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picJELI, April 23 — The Kelantan Federal Action Council will probe into an allegation that there are still victims in the 2014 flood in the state who have yet to receive aid of new permanent houses (RKB) .

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, said a survey had been conducted on the victims who lost their houses in the flood, yet they were still who did not benefit from the aid.

“The matter (RKB aid for 2014 flood victims) is considered settled with all the files closed since a year ago, but with all the reports (on some victims not getting the aid), we will reopen the file and settle the matter amicably,” he said.

He told this to reporters after launching the landscape beautification programme of the Sultan Muhammad 1 Mosque l here today.

Mustapa said he believed the problem arose because some of the flood victims were not happy with the survey conducted. — Bernama