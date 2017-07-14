Father of five charged with robbing, threatening girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A father of five pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charges of robbing and threatening to injure his girlfriend, last week.

Jasri Jamri, 43, an online trader, is accused of robbing Mardhiah Abu Hassan, 32, a sales person, of her two mobile phones, identity card and two ATM cards.

The accused was also charged with criminal intimidation against the woman, causing her to feel threatened.

Jasri had allegedly committed both offences near Berjaya Times Square, Jalan Imbi, here, at 8.30pm on July 8.

The robbery charge under Section 392 of the Penal Code provides for a jail sentence of up to 14 years and a fine or whipping, while the criminal intimidation charge under Section 506 carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazlin Mohamad Yusoff did not offer any bail as the accused knows the victim, while the victim who was not represented by counsel, pleaded for bail to be allowed, saying he was supporting his wife and their five children.

Judge Shamsudin Abdullah did not allow the accused bail and set July 28 for case mention. ­— Bernama