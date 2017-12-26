Family spends Christmas along corridor of Rifle Range flat

Looi Say Chye (right) and his family had to spend Christmas Day living along the corridor of a flat at Rifle Range after they were evicted, December 26, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 26 – A family of four has to spend Christmas in the corridor of a flat in Rifle Range here after they were evicted by their landlord yesterday.

Looi Say Chye, 52, his Indonesian wife Umyati, 43, and their two children slept on mattresses placed along the corridor just outside the flat unit they were evicted from.

“We don’t have anywhere else to go so we slept here. I know we have to clear this space soon but where can we go?” Looi said when met at the dimly-lit corridor of the flat today.

Looi’s two children, who are six and eight years old, did not seem concerned about their living arrangements as they played and ran around the narrow corridor.

Parts of the corridor were partially blocked by their belongings such as mattresses, tables, chairs and bags of clothing.

Looi said he lost his job as a delivery man for a photocopy shop about three months ago and is still searching for another job.

“My former employer gave me RM1,000 and told me to leave as he said I’m too slow and can’t work fast,” he said.

An accident he suffered in 2010 resulted in a broken right leg that caused Looi to walk with a limp.

After losing his job, Looi said he went searching for other jobs but couldn’t get a job yet and was unable to pay the flat rental of RM300 per month.

“I ended up owing the landlord RM900 and he evicted us yesterday when we can’t afford to settle the sum,” he said.

Looi said he is not asking for charity, and only wants to get a job and a place to stay.

“As you can see, my wife and children can’t be sleeping in a corridor, it’s not right,” he said.

When contacted, state welfare and caring society committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said he is unaware of Looi’s case.

He said he will send welfare officers to offer assistance to Looi and his family.