Family of woman injured by uprooted tree won’t take legal action against DBKL

The scene of the accident on Monday. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The family of Mira Ezva Abd Rashid, one of the victims injured by an uprooted tree at Jalan Ampang on Monday, has agreed not to take legal action against Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) over the incident.

The victim’s father, Abd Rashid Hussain said following negotiations with DBKL, they (DBKL) had agreed to bear all the losses and the cost of his daughter’s treatment.

“We had met with DBKL authorities yesterday and they said that they will take responsibility for the mishap,” he said in a press conference after lodging a report at the Tun HS Lee Traffic Police Station here.

Abd Rashid also wanted to correct media reports which stated that Mira Ezra, 25, and the other victim, Norazrul Ahmad, 37, was a married couple.

“They are both just friends. I apologise for the misunderstanding on behalf of my daughter.

“The reports are untrue. Maybe, during a state of trauma following the strong impact on the head, Mira had uttered this to the media,” he explained.

Abd Rashid said his daughter was still in unstable condition and was receiving further treatment in Bagan Datuk, Perak.

Meanwhile, Norazrul who suffered severe injuries, is still unconscious and is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital.

In 7.30am incident, Mira Ezva who was on her way to work at Ampang Point on a motorcycle with Norazrul, suffered head injuries when their machine rammed into the fallen tree along the route. — Bernama