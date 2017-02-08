Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 9:07 pm GMT+8

Family of three run over by lorry in Malacca

MALACCA, Feb 8 — Three members of a family died when a lorry ran over them after falling off the motorcycle they were riding in Jalan Bukit Larang near Telok Mas here, today.   

The victims, Mohd Lazi Mohd Taher, 34 and his two daughters Nur Balqisha Amani, 4, and Nur Farisha Amanina, 7, from KM9.2 Tambak Bugis near Telok Mas here died at the scene at about 1pm.    

Malacca Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Acting Supt Mohd Sham Abdullah said in the incident, Mohd Lazi was riding a motorcycle from Kampung Balik Bukit to Kampung Tersusun with his two daughters when it grazed a lorry moving in the same direction.            

“The three victims fell on the road and were ran over by the lorry,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.   

He said the remains of the victims were brought to the Malacca Hospital for post-mortem while the lorry driver did not suffer any injuries.  

He said both vehicles involved were impounded at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for further investigations and the case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

