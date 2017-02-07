Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:39 am GMT+8

Fahmi Reza finalist for freedom of expression award

Tuesday February 7, 2017
08:55 AM GMT+8

Graphic artist Fahmi Reza, shortlisted for a freedom of expression award, joins 15 other nominees from around the world who fought to overcome censorship. — Picture by Choo Choy MayGraphic artist Fahmi Reza, shortlisted for a freedom of expression award, joins 15 other nominees from around the world who fought to overcome censorship. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Graphic artist Fahmi Reza has been shortlisted for a freedom of expression award by a UK-based non-profit.

Fahmi, who was shortlisted in the arts field for Index on Censorship’s Freedom of Expression Awards 2017, joined 15 other nominees from around the world who fought to overcome censorship, including Chinese political cartoonist Wang Liming known as Rebel Pepper, Honduran LGBT organisation Arcoiris and Zimbabwean pastor Ewan Mawarire.

“Index on Censorship believes defiant voices like Reza’s offer real hope for Malaysia’s future and we commend the inspiration and hope he has transmitted across Malaysia and beyond,” Index on Censorship said in a statement.

Fahmi has lampooned corruption in his artwork and created the #KitaSemuaPenghasut (we are all seditious) hashtag to criticise the Sedition Act 1948 that authorities have frequently used to clamp down on dissent.

The Malaysian graphic artist was also charged under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 last year over his cartoons of the prime minister in clown make-up.

