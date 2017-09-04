Extortionists hurl petrol bomb at pub

Forensics police gather evidence at the entertainment outlet in Kota Damansara where the attack took place. — Picture by Hari Anggara PETALING JAYA, Sep 4 — Just as a pub opened for happy hour today, two masked men hurled a Molotov cocktail each at Club DK in Kota Damansara, injuring a Bangladeshi bartender.

Police have ruled out terrorism and believe the attackers were part of an extortion gang.

The victim, in his 30s, known as Sujan, is being treated for burns to his hands and face at Hospital Selayang.

Apart from seven employees, the pub was empty.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the pub owner had been threatened to pay protection money to a gang in the past.

He said the improvised explosives were plastic bottles filled with petrol and had firecrackers at the head.

Mohd Zani said two men in their 30s were seen tossing the explosives at the pub on the first floor in Encorp Garden Office at 4.10pm.

They fled in a Black Audi but their act was captured on video surveillance cameras.

Bar supervisor Mohd Sharif Alsirip, 20, said he saw two masked men carrying several suspicious packages when they got out of their car.

He said Sujan was struck by flames as he was about to enter the pub to begin his shift.

“He shouted for help and one of our colleagues gave chase but failed to catch the attackers.”