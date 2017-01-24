Explain delay in RM11.3b business parks, Umno tells Penang

Penang Umno chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman wanted the Penang government to explain the deferment of the multi-billion ringgit business parks project. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — The Penang government has been urged to explain the recent deferment of the multi-billion ringgit Business Processing Outsourcing Prime (BPO Prime) and Penang International Technology Park (PITP) projects.

Penang Umno state liaison chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman, who referred to a news report in local business paper The Edge Markets, said the indefinite postponement of the two projects suggested the investors were withdrawing.

“The withdrawal of Temasek Holdings, an investment company from Singapore, from continuing its investments here is a big slap to the Penang state government under the leadership of Lim Guan Eng who is also the DAP secretary-general,” he said in a statement today.

In a report published yesterday, The Edge Markets reported that the BPO Prime and PITP projects, worth a combined RM11.3 billion, have been deferred due to current property market conditions.

It was reported that the BPO Prime project in Bayan Baru was expected to be completed in 2019 but it was “postponed indefinitely”, which will also delay the PITP project as it is supposed to start after the BPO Prime project.

The state government’s investment arm, Penang Development Corporation had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Private Ltd and Economic Development Innovations Singapore Pte Ltd in 2014 to set up a joint-venture company to develop the project.

Zainal pointed out that the report had listed one of the reasons for the postponement was due to a lack of demand for “high quality condominiums.”

“Firstly, this reason is surprising as the BPO and PITP projects were to create a commercial hub for business outsourcing and not a luxurious condominium or residential project,” he said.

He added that the local demand for luxury condominium should not affect the projects at all if the projects were aimed at foreign investors to “work, live and play” here.

“During the signing of the MoU in 2014, the Penang chief minister reporters said the BPO Prime is a high priority project and is part of the state’s plans to turn Penang into an outsourcing hub but now it has been postponed indefinitely,” he said.

“I want the Penang state government to explain if this postponement was due to the over-supply of luxurious condominiums in Penang or was it due to investors losing confidence and had decided not to invest in Penang?” he asked.