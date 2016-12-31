Ex-Sabah Water boss, wife to stay locked up pending bail appeal

One of the three individuals charged over the misappropriating of infrastructure funds amounting to RM61.48 million in cash and bank savings is pictured getting out of the vehicle at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court December 29, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Former Sabah Water Department (SWD) director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib and his wife Fauziah Piut will be greeting 2017 from behind bars as their lawyer will only be filing an appeal against their combined RM12 million bail next Tuesday.

Counsel PJ Pareira said he will be filing the appeal at the Kota Kinabalu High Court on January 3 against the bail set for his clients who are facing charges under an anti-money laundering law, The Star daily reported today.

“We intend to pursue this matter as it is impossible for my clients to raise such an amount,” he was quoted saying.

He reportedly said the bail amount was one of the highest in Malaysian court history, also noting that his clients are unable to liquidate their properties to pay the bail as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had frozen the assets.

On Thursday, Kota Kinabalu Session Court judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad earlier set bail for Ag Mohd Tahir, 54, at RM10 million and RM2 million for the 51-year-old Fauziah.

Ag Mohd Tahir was charged with eight counts of possession of over RM56.9 million in cash and in four bank accounts; two counts of possessing six luxury cars; one count of possession of 86 watches of various brands; and one count of being directly involved in a RM14,000 cash transaction to Cristine Fiona M Ponsoi. The charges were under Section 4(1)(b) and 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Fauziah was charged under Section 4(1)(b) with 18 counts of possession of over RM2.2 million in 18 different bank accounts in Sabah and one count of possession of 93 bags of various brands that were allegedly proceeds from illegal activities.

The couple were also jointly charged under Section 4(1)(b) under two counts for possession of 575 gold jewellery and 346 other jewellery.

The two were charged along with former SWD deputy director Lim Lam Beng on 37 counts of misappropriating infrastructure funds amounting to RM61.48 million in cash and bank savings as well as unlawfully possessing luxury products.

Former SWD deputy director Lim Lam Beng, 62, also claimed trial to the possession of RM2.38 million in proceeds from illegal activities. His bail was fixed at RM1 million.

The three cases will come up for remention on February 28 next year.

The case made headlines in October after investigators discovered RM45 million in cash at the then-director’s house and another RM3 million later at the deputy director’s office.

Investigators have seized RM115 million worth of cash, bank accounts, 19.3kg of jewellery, 94 handbags and foreign currency along with nine luxury cars, watches, and 127 land grants as part of the case.