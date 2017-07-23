Ex-Malapura reflects Malaysia-Singapore trust, confidence, says RMN chief

Royal Malaysian Navy Chief Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said the commitment between RMN and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) to the Ex-Malapura proved the importance of annual Ex-Malapura in benefiting both forces. — Bernama picLUMUT, July 23 — The annual Malaysia-Singapore Exercise (Ex-Malapura) involving the navies of both countries over the past three decades has demonstrated a high level of confidence and trust between them.

“The 30-year exercise contributes to the spirit of defence diplomacy of both countries. Even though we have some problems, we are still able to cooperate and this is important to countries in the Asian region,” he told reporters on the sixth day of the 27/2017 Ex-Malapura in the KD Lekiu ship at the RMN base in Lumut here today.

Shooting, flight training and conventional warfare in the Melaka Strait were among activities conducted during the exercise involving 700 RMN and RSN personnel from July 18 until 29.

During the exercise, RSN deployed a frigate (RSS Formidable), missile corvette (RSS Victory), vessel patrol (RSS Resilience) and a Seahawk aircraft.

RMN provided a frigate (KD Lekiu), patrol ship (KD Selangor), corvette (KD Kasturi) and a Super Lynx helicopter. — Bernama