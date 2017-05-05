Ex-MAHB GM charged with CBT over plastic surgery

Md Shamsuri Md Isa pleaded not guilty to a CBT charge at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court May 5, 2017. — File picture courtesy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption CommissionKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A former Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) senior general manager was charged here today with criminal breach of trust (CBT) of over RM40,000 for weight loss surgery.

According to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Md Shamsuri Md Isa had received laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery at the Prince Court Medical Centre on December 19, 2015, that was not borne by the airport operator.

The 41-year-old, who pleaded not guilty, was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under Section 409 of the Penal Code with CBT.

Sleeve gastrectomy, a common operation for obesity, is a minimally invasive weight loss surgical procedure that reduces the size of the stomach to about 15 per cent of its original size. It involves surgically removing the large portion of the stomach along the greater curvature.

Md Shamsuri was allowed bail set at RM20,000 with one guarantor. May 29 was set for case mention.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for a term of between two and 20 years, caning and fines.

Yesterday, Md Shamsuri had also pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court for submitting false claims totalling RM18,580 for beauty treatments.

He was accused of using three credit card forms and a personal claims form that contained false details.