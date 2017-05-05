Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ex-MAHB GM charged with CBT over plastic surgery

Friday May 5, 2017
01:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Hollywood starsThe Edit: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Hollywood stars

Man convicted of 2014 double murder of Miss Honduras and sisterMan convicted of 2014 double murder of Miss Honduras and sister

The Edit: Dev Patel opens up on politics and typecastingThe Edit: Dev Patel opens up on politics and typecasting

Ex-MAHB GM charged with CBT involving over RM40,000Ex-MAHB GM charged with CBT involving over RM40,000

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Md Shamsuri Md Isa pleaded not guilty to a CBT charge at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court May 5, 2017. — File picture courtesy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption CommissionMd Shamsuri Md Isa pleaded not guilty to a CBT charge at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court May 5, 2017. — File picture courtesy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption CommissionKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A former Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) senior general manager was charged here today with criminal breach of trust (CBT) of over RM40,000 for weight loss surgery.

According to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Md Shamsuri Md Isa had received laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery at the Prince Court Medical Centre on December 19, 2015, that was not borne by the airport operator.

The 41-year-old, who pleaded not guilty, was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under Section 409 of the Penal Code with CBT.

Sleeve gastrectomy, a common operation for obesity, is a minimally invasive weight loss surgical procedure that reduces the size of the stomach to about 15 per cent of its original size. It involves surgically removing the large portion of the stomach along the greater curvature.

Md Shamsuri was allowed bail set at RM20,000 with one guarantor. May 29 was set for case mention.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for a term of between two and 20 years, caning and fines.

Yesterday, Md Shamsuri had also pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court for submitting false claims totalling RM18,580 for beauty treatments.

He was accused of using three credit card forms and a personal claims form that contained false details.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline