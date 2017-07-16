Ex-MaGIC head says won’t lodge report against alleged sexual assault

Ex-MAGIC chief Cheryl Yeoh (pic) publicly accused Dave McClure of unwelcome sexual advances. — Picture via Facebook/Cheryl YeohKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Tech investor and entrepreneur Cheryl Yeoh has said she will not be lodging any report against American venture capitalist Dave McClure, after revealing the latter’s alleged sexual assault against her three years ago.

In a report by The Star, Yeoh said there is no point to pressing charges now, and explained that she only made the revelation to create awareness about sexual harassment and power abuse.

“I will not be lodging a report because I don’t think there’s a point. I am not a litigious person and my intention with telling my account wasn’t to sue him, whether in Malaysia or the United States.

“It was to bring to light how sexual harassment and the abuse of power happens. It happens everywhere, whether in the US or Asia, and it also happens to women regardless of their positions,” she was quoted saying.

Earlier this month, McClure, co-founder of early-stage venture capital fund 500 Startups, resigned as general partner after several women said he harassed them.

In a blog post relating the event, Yeoh, a founder whose company had been funded by 500 Startups, said she was in talks with McClure about collaborating on an accelerator in Southeast Asia.

After a business meeting in 2014 that stretched late into the evening, McClure proposed having sex with Yeoh, according to the post. After she rebuffed him more than once, McClure made yet another entreaty, she said.

The firm said in a statement that its management team learned of allegations related to “inappropriate behavior” by McClure and immediately launched an internal investigation that resulted in Christine Tsai replacing him as CEO.