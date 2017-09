Ex-IGP Khalid made chairman of Prasarana

Former IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar speaks to reporters in Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak named Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as the group chairman of Prasarana today.

Khalid retired as the Inspector-General of Police as he reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 today.

He was replaced by Special Branch chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Aside from the Prasarana post, Khalid was additionally appointed as the special envoy to enhance relations for efforts against terrorism, extremism, and human trafficking.

