Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ex-director of government agency remanded four days for suspected graft

Thursday February 9, 2017
06:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Japan accepted only 28 refugees from record application batchJapan accepted only 28 refugees from record application batch

Minister orders halt on raids to seize pig productsMinister orders halt on raids to seize pig products

Wenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL titleWenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL title

The Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned downThe Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned down

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUANTAN, Feb 9 ― The Pahang chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a four-day remand order against a former director of a government agency to facilitate the investigation into a bribery case involving RM42,000 in 2013.

A similar remand order was also issued by Magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah today against a former officer and a staff of another government agency under the same ministry.

MACC prosecution officer Kamariah Seman applied for the remand order against the trio to facilitate further investigation into the bribery case related to the issuance of forged Certificate of Bumiputera Status in 2013.
The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine of RM10,000 or not less than five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The 39-year-old former director and the two men, also in their 30s, were arrested at the MACC office here, yesterday. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline