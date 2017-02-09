Ex-director of government agency remanded four days for suspected graft

KUANTAN, Feb 9 ― The Pahang chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a four-day remand order against a former director of a government agency to facilitate the investigation into a bribery case involving RM42,000 in 2013.

A similar remand order was also issued by Magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah today against a former officer and a staff of another government agency under the same ministry.

MACC prosecution officer Kamariah Seman applied for the remand order against the trio to facilitate further investigation into the bribery case related to the issuance of forged Certificate of Bumiputera Status in 2013.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine of RM10,000 or not less than five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The 39-year-old former director and the two men, also in their 30s, were arrested at the MACC office here, yesterday. ― Bernama