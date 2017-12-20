EU hails Malaysia for passing dangerous drugs Bill

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said thanked members of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat who joined the debate and expressed their commitment throughout the fifth term of the 13th Parliament in passing 45 bills.

“The Dewan Negara adjourned sine die yesterday after sitting for 10 days and passing 13 bills, making the total bills approved to 45,” she said in a statement today.

The 13 bills were the Supply Bill 2018, Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Employment Insurance System Bill (SIP) 2017, Finance (No. 2) Bill 2017, Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2017, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2017, Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The Private Aged Healthcare Facilities and Services Bill 2017, Care Centres (Amendment) Bill 2017, Tourism Industry (Amendment) Bill and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Azalina said among the priority ones were the Supply Bill 2018 while the other bills that caught people's attention throughout the year were the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017, Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Tourism Tax Bill 2017.

“All the bills amended by the government are for the wellbeing of the people and country,” she added. — Bernama