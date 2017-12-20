Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

EU hails Malaysia for passing dangerous drugs Bill

Wednesday December 20, 2017
11:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russians must not look Russian at Pyeongchang Games, says IOCRussians must not look Russian at Pyeongchang Games, says IOC

The Edit: Research says being married bring long-term happinessThe Edit: Research says being married bring long-term happiness

Dutch model’s kin seeks country’s help to have body releasedDutch model’s kin seeks country’s help to have body released

Myanmar stops UN rights investigator from continuing inspectionMyanmar stops UN rights investigator from continuing inspection

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Azalina thanked members of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat who joined the debate and expressed their commitment throughout the fifth term of the 13th Parliament in passing 45 bills. ― Bernama picAzalina thanked members of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat who joined the debate and expressed their commitment throughout the fifth term of the 13th Parliament in passing 45 bills. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The European Union (EU) delegation to Malaysia has praised the government for passing the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said thanked members of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat who joined the debate and expressed their commitment throughout the fifth term of the 13th Parliament in passing 45 bills.

“The Dewan Negara adjourned sine die yesterday after sitting for 10 days and passing 13 bills, making the total bills approved to 45,” she said in a statement today.

The 13 bills were the Supply Bill 2018, Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Employment Insurance System Bill (SIP) 2017, Finance (No. 2) Bill 2017, Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2017, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2017, Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The Private Aged Healthcare Facilities and Services Bill 2017, Care Centres (Amendment) Bill 2017, Tourism Industry (Amendment) Bill and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Azalina said among the priority ones were the Supply Bill 2018 while the other bills that caught people's attention throughout the year were the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017, Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Tourism Tax Bill 2017.

“All the bills amended by the government are for the wellbeing of the people and country,” she added. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline