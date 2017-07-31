ESSCom proposes sea checkpoint in ESSZone

LAHAD DATU, July 31 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has recommended the establishment of sea checkpoints in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) to curb cross-border crime.

Its commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the checkpoints would be the entry-gates for all boats and ships wanting to dock at the mainland in the ESSZone area.

“All boats and ships should report to the checkpoint and our members will conduct inspections before giving them a letter of permission to the mainland.

“Those who fail to get the letter and violate the order will be subjected to strict action,” he said when met here, today.

According to Hazani, the matter was highlighted to the Deputy Prime Minister, police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and basically the proposal was welcomed and agreed to for the safety of the ESSZone.

“However, I will propose the matter back to the State Security Working Committee (JKKN) of Sabah for further action,” he said, suggesting that several sea inspection centres be established at ESSZone.

ESSZone covers Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah. — Bernama