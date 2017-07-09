Eradicate poverty of Indian community through education, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi with students during the opening of the Motivation Seminar for UPSR Students of SJK Tamil, in Sungai Sumun, Bagan Datuk, July 8, 2017. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, July 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said education was the best way to eradicate poverty and social ills which affected all races in the country.

He said teenagers were not able to pursue education due to poverty which caused them to be left behind and easily influenced by social ills.

“We want to get rid of social ills such as gambling, drugs and gangsterism. Thus, it is important to ensure that our children do not get involved in crime and that unemployment is not based on race,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister.

He said this when launching a motivation seminar for 150 Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) students of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Tamil at the Bagan Datuk district level in Sungai Sumun, here last night.

The motivation seminar was organised by ‘Persatuan Hal Ehwal Masyarakat India Hutan Melintang’ (Hemi) that was established in 2010 to provide for the basic needs of the Indian community in Bagan Datuk.

Also present were Hutan Melintang assemblyman S. Kesavan, who is also the Hemi advisor and Bagan Datuk district officer Datuk Hamzah Hussin.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, assured that he would continue to help provide for the education needs of the Indian community there through various ways that could improve their social status and life.

“My priority is education...that is why I strongly encourage motivation in education, whether it be for UPSR, PT3, SPM or STPM, regardless of race,” he said. — Bernama